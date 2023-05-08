ICYMI: Man gets 7 years in prison for posing as a landscape contractor, stealing funds from clients

A judge sentenced a Modesto, Calif., man on California Contractors State License Board’s (CSLB) most wanted list, to 7 years and 8 months in state prison for unlicensed contracting charges.

A Contra Costa County judge sentenced 42-year-old Adan Contreras Rivas to state prison after being convicted in February of multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to unlicensed contracting, fraud, theft and failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed an initial complaint against Rivas in March 2022 following an investigation into his actions that led to his eventual arrest. He was released. CSLB invited Rivas to a sting in October 2022 with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Insurance targeting unlicensed contractors. He didn’t and sent his parents instead to ask for a bid. This assisted investigators in contacting Rivas.

Rivas was arrested again in November 2022 for posing as a licensed contractor in the landscaping industry and stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting consumers. Before his offenses in Contra Costa County, Rivas served time in state prison for several related felony and misdemeanor convictions for grand theft, theft from an elder and contracting without a license in Santa Clara County.