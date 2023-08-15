ICYMI: Miami Beach’s gas-powered blower ban in effect

As of Aug. 1, the city of Miami Beach’s gas-powered leaf blower ban is in full enforcement. According to the city, the first violation of the ban in a 12-month period will carry a $250 fine. A second violation in a 12-month period will carry a $500 fine. A third violation and each additional violation in a 12-month period carries a $1,000 fine.

Late Commissioner Mark Samuelian introduced the ordinance, which passed unanimously in February 2022. Commissioners Alex Fernandez, Steven Meiner and David Richardson co-sponsored the ordinance.

The city of Miami Beach rolled out the gas-powered leaf blower ban in a phased implementation. This included a nine-month educational period from Feb. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, followed by a nine-month warning period from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jul. 31, 2023.

The Miami Beach Public Works Department said it transitioned away from using gasoline-powered leaf blowers and third-party landscaping contractors work for the city. The city has worked with local hardware stores to establish community discounts on qualifying electric or battery-powered leaf blowers.

Visit www.mbrisingabove.com/leafblowers for more information.