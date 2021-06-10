Idech Corp. Power Rotary Scissors

Power Rotary Scissors is a powerful attachment for any brand string trimmer or brush cutter.It has two independent round, tooth blades that move in “opposite” directions.

Counter rotating blades create a clean, sharp cut in any use.With the counter rotating action of its blades, the Power Rotary Scissors attachment can prevent flying gravel or debris damaging your trees, plants or even cars in parking lots. And perfect for precision cutting and edging around high-traffic areas, parks, ponds, lakes and sand traps. Preventing flying debris means Power Rotary Scissors is an ideal brush cutter attachment for operators working in conditions with risks or potential for damaging of property.

With the Power Rotary Scissors, you target exactly what needs to be cut.

Major features are as follows.

・『Flat bottom design』 Ideal for cutting lawn flat.

・『Counter rotating blades』 For reduced risk of causing damage and kick-back.

・『Easy edging』 Perfect for tidying edges.

・『At the water’s edge』 Ideal for trimming at the water’s edge or wetland.

・『Less flying debris』Useful for trimming near parked vehicles, office windows.

Blades are easy to sharpen and replace as the gear unit can be completely disassembled for easy maintenance.

For more information, email info@idech.co.jp.