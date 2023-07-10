Industrial Truck Beds by Hilltip unveils interchangeable winter maintenance bed

Industrial Truck Beds by Hilltip introduced an interchangeable winter maintenance bed designed to use with interchangeable-style truck bodies. It is compatible with all major brands of cable-hoist truck body systems and offers performance advantages according to the company.

A key feature of the winter maintenance bed is a rear cutout to better fit and protect a salt spreader chute. This specialized design allows the spreader to be mounted farther forward on the truck, resulting in improved weight distribution and shorter overall length. De-icing sprayers also fit well on the winter maintenance bed for added versatility.

During the offseason, hinged stand-up legs allow operators to dismount the bed with the spreader still installed. The legs are fully boxed and painted for increased durability. If a spreader is not permanently installed, the bed can be dismounted without the legs using the included roll-off kit.

The winter maintenance bed comes with integrated, 360-degree rope rings for strapping down a spreader or other equipment. It does not have a bulkhead, helping to provide maximum visibility. Removable, adjustable board pockets are optional.

“Hilltip’s recent acquisition of Industrial Truck Beds has created some synergies between the two companies, and the new Winter Maintenance Bed is a perfect example of what we can do together,” said Craig Sandmann, North American sales/operations for Hilltip. “Our expertise in winter maintenance, combined with Industrial Truck Beds’ experience in truck bodies has allowed us to develop a superior interchangeable bed for winter applications.”

Available in 11- to 16.5-foot lengths and 82- to 102-inch widths, the winter maintenance bed can be ordered with steel or 304 stainless-steel deck construction.