Industry consultant, author and Aspire founder Kevin Kehoe dies

Kevin R. Kehoe, 67, longtime columnist for Landscape Management magazine and founder of Aspire Software, died Friday Sept. 30, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Prior to founding Aspire, Kehoe was a nationally recognized consultant for more than 35 years, including 26 years in the landscape industry at Three Point Group.

He wrote his first column for LM in January 2008 and his last column in April 2022. Many in the industry, including LM‘s Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones, Ben Gandy and Ken Thomas from Envisor Consulting and Marty Grunder, president and CEO Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, thanked Kehoe for his contributions to the magazine and industry following his final column. Kehoe also recently wrote his first book, One Hit Wonder and started the Kehoe Family Foundation.