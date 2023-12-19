Industry experts share the state of the green industry as we head into 2024
What’s the state of the green industry as we head into 2024?
Landscape Professionals
Richard Bare
Arbor-Nomics Turf
Norcross, Ga.
“The coming year holds a lot of promise for those willing to make the sacrifice to grab the opportunities.”
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Cautiously optimistic. We have seen shifts in demand, the labor market and operating costs in 2023. Expect more of the same dynamic environment in 2024. We are planning for growth but will have contingencies in place to be nimble to what comes our way in the market.”
Luke Henry
ProScape Lawn & Landscaping Services
Marion, Ohio
“I believe we have to work harder to generate and nurture leads, but there are still plenty of people doing projects. I still am very bullish for our industry as an important service to commercial and residential clients alike, and I strongly believe the companies who do the right things will continue to see growth and profitability in 2024.”
Bryan Stolz
Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center
Southington, Conn.
“I believe emerging technologies and the continued consolidation drive will increase demand for better quality services. More educated consumers allow companies who know their stuff to differentiate and be paid properly for delivering outstanding results.”
Industry Consultants
Marty Grunder
The Grow Group
Dayton, Ohio
“Finding and keeping great team members is the goal and finding and keeping great clients is just as important. There will be issues with finding people for the years to come; those who are staffed will grow.”
Phil Harwood
Tamarisk Business Advisors
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Doing more with less’ as a motivation for consolidation, technology adoption and innovation.”