Industry experts share the state of the green industry as we head into 2024

What’s the state of the green industry as we head into 2024?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“The coming year holds a lot of promise for those willing to make the sacrifice to grab the opportunities.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Cautiously optimistic. We have seen shifts in demand, the labor market and operating costs in 2023. Expect more of the same dynamic environment in 2024. We are planning for growth but will have contingencies in place to be nimble to what comes our way in the market.”

Luke Henry

ProScape Lawn & Landscaping Services

Marion, Ohio

“I believe we have to work harder to generate and nurture leads, but there are still plenty of people doing projects. I still am very bullish for our industry as an important service to commercial and residential clients alike, and I strongly believe the companies who do the right things will continue to see growth and profitability in 2024.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“I believe emerging technologies and the continued consolidation drive will increase demand for better quality services. More educated consumers allow companies who know their stuff to differentiate and be paid properly for delivering outstanding results.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Finding and keeping great team members is the goal and finding and keeping great clients is just as important. There will be issues with finding people for the years to come; those who are staffed will grow.”

Phil Harwood

Tamarisk Business Advisors

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Doing more with less’ as a motivation for consolidation, technology adoption and innovation.”