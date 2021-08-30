Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Investment company buys Juniper Landscape Co., plans more purchases

August 30, 2021 -  By
Juniper Landscape Co. serves the San Diego area (Photo: Juniper Landscape Co.)

San Diego family office investment firm Verde Cos. bought Juniper Landscape Co., a 40-year-old commercial and residential landscaping maintenance company, for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock.

Second-generation Juniper owner, Jesse Cryns, will continue with the company as head of business development. CEO Michael Valenzano will lead the newly acquired company.

Verde plans to use Juniper as its landscaping platform as it purchases more companies in Southern California.

“As a regionally-focused, multi-family office, we invest in healthy local businesses with potential for significant growth. Juniper’s longstanding service history and diverse service offering makes it well-suited as a platform for future add-on investments” said Gabriel Galvez, one of Verde’s Principal investors.

