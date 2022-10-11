Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


iQ Power Tools introduces new dust-capturing masonry saw

October 11, 2022 -  By
iQ Power Tools new iQ1550 masonry saw offers dust collection technology. (Photo: IQ Power Tools)

iQ Power Tools introduced its new iQ1550 masonry saw.

Equipped with a 230V, 3 hp saw motor and 3 hp vac motor, iQ Power Tools says the iQ1550 can cut through 8-inch wall blocks with a 21.5-inch Q-Drive blade with an 8-inch depth and a full 16-inch length of cut.

The integrated dust-collection chamber holds 75 pounds of dust and features an automatic filter cleaning system. The iQ1550 also has high-floatation tires, forklift pockets and a center lift point.

Designed with soft start technology, the iQ Power Management System controls the power ramp-up without the spike and the automatic filter cleaning system.

