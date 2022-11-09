Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


iQ Power Tools intros new blade to cut through hard materials

November 9, 2022 -  By
iQ Power Tools, a manufacturer power tools with integrated dust collection systems, adds a 16.5-inch blade for its for its iQMS362 saw. iQ Power Tools said the blade is specifically engineered to cut harder concrete products with a mix of abrasive and hard aggregates at a PSI range of 7000+.

iQ Power Tools added a 16.5 saw blade to cut through heavy-duty materials. (Photo: iQ Power Tools)

This new blade incorporates diamond technology, featuring an M-segment design to improve blades speed while cutting hard material. The blade is composed of a soft bond matrix to increase cutting speed while exposing diamonds at a proper rate to cut through the hardest materials.

The blade will fit on a 1-inch standard arbor, the company said. The blade also features iQ’s Cool Cut Technology, a proprietary composition of diamond concentration and metal type that cuts cool while reducing vibration and movement.

iQ said this technology, combined with the built-in vacuum keeps the blade cool during cutting, reducing warping and wandering.

In October, the company launched a new dust-capturing masonry saw.

 

