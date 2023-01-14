Irrigation Association adds two to its board of directors

The Irrigation Association (IA) recently added two members to its board of directors Steve Counter, vice president of category management at SiteOne Landscape Supply and Steve Hohl, principal for Water Concern.

Counter manages SiteOne’s irrigation, lighting and drainage businesses from a category management perspective and helps develop SiteOne’s Pro-Trade private label brand. He was also involved with the IA’s Expo Advisory Committee from 2016 to 2018.

“The IA is in a unique position to provide the industry with educational content, updates on industry trends and innovation, and help support local, state and federal legislation we feel provides value. Based on my background and experiences, I feel I can positively impact these efforts,” Counter said.

Hohl worked at a landscape architecture firm providing irrigation design for 10 years before founding Water Concern, an irrigation design and consulting firm which provides services in the southwest. He served on the American Society of Irrigation Consultants (ASIC) board of directors for over 20 years, with 12 years on the executive board. Hohl currently sits on the ASIC’s certification, membership, National Collegiate Landscape Competition and conference committees.

“I believe in strengthening the relationship between design professionals and consultants with the manufacturing, distribution and contracting sectors within the IA to promote common purpose and value in the green industry,” Hohl said.