Irrigation Association appoints new board member

The Irrigation Association (IA) added Alan Ence, general manager of landscape and agriculture at Hydro-Rain, to its board of directors.

Ence has spent over 30 years in the irrigation industry, working in multiple areas including product development, business development and management. He is named on multiple U.S. patents for products in the irrigation field. Ence is a 1995 graduate of Weber State University in Odgen, Utah and earned certification as a qualified water-efficient landscaper (QUAL) in California in 2022.

Throughout his career, Ence worked with a variety of irrigation and water professionals in the industry including landscape irrigation contractors, landscape architects, water managers, municipalities, distribution businesses and more. IA said working with these professionals gave Ence a unique perspective to the industry and his future involvement as a member of the IA board of directors.

“Alan has an unwavering commitment and expertise in the irrigation industry,” said Natasha Rankin, IA CEO. “His experience working collaboratively with a diverse range of professionals continues the IA’s objective to expand the perspectives that enrich our board’s value and decisions.”

Ence joins 14 other members who serve on the board, which establishes the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs.