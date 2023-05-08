Irrigation Association awards scholarships to 18 students

The Irrigation Association revealed the winners of the 2023 Anthony W. “Tony” LaFetra Scholarship Program, sponsored by Rain Bird. The scholarship program is a way to honor Rain Bird’s late president and CEO, Anthony W. “Tony” LaFetra.

The 18 students are from colleges and universities around the United States and are enrolled in associate to graduate programs with an irrigation focus. The scholarships range from $1,000 to $3,000 and were awarded to students who have shown a passion and interest in sustainability, stewardship and use of water and the essential contributions irrigated landscapes and irrigated agriculture have in improving the quality of life through a reliable global food supply and vital green spaces.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, 125 students have been awarded scholarships. In 2023, Matthew Antunes and Cameron Lowrey were recognized as the 2023 Anthony W. “Tony” LaFetra scholars, a special designation awarded to the top two winners each year.

This year’s scholarship winners include: