Irrigation Association designates July as Smart Irrigation Month

The Irrigation Association (IA) designates July as Smart Irrigation Month, with the theme “Proud of our past. Focused on our future.”

Irrigation professionals are encouraged to wear blue on July 5 to raise awareness about smart irrigation and share photos of themselves wearing blue on social media using the hashtag #SmartIrrigationMonth.

“Smart and sustainable irrigation practices are valued year-round, and July is an opportunity to collectively promote their use and tout the benefits of using smart irrigation products and technologies,” said IA CEO Natasha Rankin, MBA, CAE. “The irrigation industry’s innovators and dedicated professionals help ensure that we are protecting one of our world’s most valuable natural resources while supporting global food production and maintaining beautiful landscapes that play an important role in our lives and communities.”

The IA invites those in the industry to share what their company and teams are doing to promote smart irrigation practices and create a sustainable future involving irrigation at SmartIrrigationMonth.org.