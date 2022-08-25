Irrigation Association names Nathan Bowen as its new advocacy director

The Irrigation Association hired Nathan Bowen as its new advocacy director. Bowen brings experience leading advocacy efforts for organizations, including working closely with agriculture stakeholders and federal and state agencies on legislative and regulatory policy goals. His background includes a full breadth of policy issues, especially environmental regulation, water quality, conservation and international trade.

“We are excited to welcome Nathan to the IA team,” said Natasha Rankin, MBA, CAE, CEO of the Irrigation Association. “In addition to his advocacy and legislative affairs experience, he brings a background growing up in agriculture and has focused his career in that sector. With this invaluable experience, Nathan is more than prepared to work with stakeholders to take irrigation’s message to the decision-makers affecting public policy that impacts our members and our industry.”

Bowen previously served as the executive director of public policy for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), where he spent nearly 10 years advancing NASDA’s federal legislative and regulatory policy goals.

“I am excited to join the IA team and be a part of this vibrant industry that plays a crucial role in the stewardship of our nation’s water resources,” said Bowen. “I look forward to getting to know our members in the coming months and to advancing the industry’s priorities with policymakers around the country.”