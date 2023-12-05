Irrigation Association names new product contest and pitch competition winners

The Irrigation Association recently announced the winners of its 2023 new product contest and pitch competition at the 2023 Irrigation Show in San Antonio.

In the landscape irrigation category of companies with annual revenue of less than $20 million, the SPVLF Low Flow Commercial Plastic Valve from Superior took home the new product award. Designed for use as a master or zone valve, the SPVLF is a low-flow irrigation and landscape valve with no minimum flow requirement, which opens and closes regardless of system flow rate and has reliable low-flow operation.

Among companies with annual revenue equal to or greater than $20 million, the FG100 Flow Sensor from Rain Bird took first place. Designed for residential and light commercial applications, the Rain Bird FG100 Flow Sensor reads high and low flow rates reliably and accurately with flexibility in installation locations.

In the landscape lighting category, the Kichler Smart Control Transformer from Kichler Lighting took first place. With the ability to control lights from anywhere, this 300-watt low-voltage smart control transformer offers the flexibility to design and schedule up to three separate lighting zones.

“The 2023 New Product Contest winners showcase the irrigation industry’s commitment to product innovation and emerging technological trends,” said IA CEO Natasha Rankin, MBA, CEO. “These products not only bring groundbreaking solutions to market, they also represent the driving force behind growth and sustainability of the irrigation industry.”

Summit Spray took first place in the pitch competition. The Summit Spray sprinkler head offers a high-reaching “power shower,” reaching from the ground up to 20 feet high to efficiently water plants, replacing the need to hand water or affix irrigation tubing up trees with a drip mount.