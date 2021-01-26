Irrigation Association names newly elected directors

The Irrigation Association (IA) appointed four new members to its board of directors.

The new members are:

John McPhee, general manager of irrigation and lighting for The Toro Company (Riverside, Calif.)

Katie Powell, president of Munro Cos. (Grand Junction, Colo.)

Michael Roberts, Ph.D., director for Rain Bird Corp.(Tucson, Ariz.)

Ted Santiesteban, director of operations for Irrigation Components International (Daphne, Ala.)

These individuals started their three-year terms on Dec. 11, 2020, and joined the 11 other members who are continuing their terms from previous years. The IA board is made up of 15 people.

“These four individuals bring a diverse and broad base of industry experience and expertise to the IA board,” said IA CEO Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE. “As the IA continues to work to support its members during this unique time, we appreciate the efforts that these new and current directors devote to the association and its goals to advance the industry and promote efficient irrigation.”

The IA’s board of directors is tasked with establishing the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs. Directors are nominated each year by members of the association and represent the diversity of member types and market segments.