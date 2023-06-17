Irrigation Association promotes Smart Irrigation Month in July

Each year, in July the Irrigation Association spotlights the benefits of efficient irrigation and innovations that promote the efficient use of water through this month-long Smart Irrigation Month initiative.

This year’s theme, What’s the value of smart irrigation?, will share how efficient irrigation practices and technologies impact vital efforts to steward the water required for thriving, healthy communities.

“July is our industry’s opportunity to share its amazing stories about contributing to a sustainable world and raising awareness about how innovative and smart irrigation technologies, practices and products provide solutions to some of the most critical challenges facing society,” said Natasha Rankin, IA’s CEO. “By promoting smart irrigation, our industry’s experienced and committed professionals work every day to protect our world’s valuable natural resources while supporting food production and creating landscapes that enhance the quality of life in our communities.”

A key highlight of Smart Irrigation Month is IA’s Technology Tuesday, on July 11. IA encourages irrigation professionals to wear blue on July 11 to raise awareness of the value of smart irrigation and promote the people, practices and technologies that efficiently apply water to our agricultural fields, landscapes and turfgrass. Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves wearing blue on social media using the hashtag #SmartIrrigationMonth.

“The irrigation industry is highly innovative and continually improving the wise use of water across the globe,” continued Rankin. “With this year’s Smart Irrigation Month, we look forward to showcasing the impact and value of irrigation professionals and businesses and the critical role that efficient tools and practices play in our lives and our world’s sustainability.”

HydroPoint will sponsor the 2023 Smart Irrigation Month.

IA offers resources and tips for engaging the media and the public and for use on social media. Go to SmartIrrigationMonth.org for these resources and more information.