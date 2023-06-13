Irrigation Association to host water management webinar

The Irrigation Association (IA) will host a webinar “From Irrigation to Water Management” on Tuesday, June 20 from 2-3 p.m. EDT. This session will provide a picture of the future of the irrigation and green industries. DJ Seeger, president of Seeger Water will host this webinar.

As water resources become more scarce and expensive, homeowners and property managers are relying on irrigation professionals to keep their landscapes healthy, while reducing consumption. Through new technologies like flow sensors and central control, irrigators are taking control of water usage and are critical in the future of water conservation.

Attendees will learn about the technology, industry best practices and business strategies to lead the industry paradigm shift from irrigation to water management.

This webinar is worth one CEU in IA’s Tier 1 Irrigation Training category.

Click here to learn more and register.