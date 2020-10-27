Irrigation Association to host Women in Irrigation Conference

The Irrigation Association will host a Women in Irrigation Conference.

The Nov. 18 event will cover challenges and opportunities in the irrigation industry. Speakers include women who have navigated their way to achieving successful careers in irrigation, and attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow attendees in special breakout rooms for further discussion.

Meg Mason, senior director of marketing for HydroPoint Data Systems, will present Resiliency as Women in Irrigation: What 2020 Has Taught Us.

Denise Mullikin, vice president of domestic sales for Hunter Industries, will share how to become a confident communicator.

A panel including Carol Colein of American Society of Irrigation Contractors; Kristen Hillger of Eco-Drip Irrigation; Jaclyn Ishimaru-Gachina of Gachina Landscape Management; and Katie Powell of Munro Cos. will share how they achieved success in the irrigation industry.

The cost is $99 for members and $119 for nonmembers. Prices will increase by $30 on Nov. 6. There will be special giveaways and prizes for attendees. Click here for more information and to learn how to register.