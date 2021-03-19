ISOtunes introduces 2 new headphone designs

Bluetooth hearing protection company, ISOtunes, has launched two new products: ISOtunes LINK and ISOtunes XTRA 2.0.

The XTRA 2.0 is a redesign of its bestselling neckband-style headphone, while the LINK is the brand’s first Bluetooth earmuff headphone.

Both products will be priced at $79.99 and use ISOtunes’ SafeMax Technology. All ISOtunes headphones limit the volume to 85 decibels (dB) and offer a noise reduction rating (NRR) between 22 and 29 dB.

“When we came out with our first product in 2016, we noticed a need for an in-ear version of a Bluetooth hearing protector,” said Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes. “Since then, we’ve been committed to personal safety and continue to meet OSHA and ANSI requirements so our products can be used as hearing protectors in the workplace. We continue to develop and upgrade our products based on consumer demand and believe both ISOtunes LINK and ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 will continue to meet those demands.”

Both ISOtunes LINK and ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 are currently available for preorder online.