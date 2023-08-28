ISOtunes intros helmet mount for the Link 2.0
ISOtunes new Link 2.0 is a Bluetooth earmuff designed for professionals who want to listen to music or take calls while working in loud environments.
Features of the earmuff include:
- Boom mic attachment for crystal clear calls in loud environments
- Raised buttons for easy navigation
- Vented headband with comfort foam insert
- Memory foam ear cushions
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Battery life up to 50 hours
SafeMax Technology limits volume to 85 decibels and with a 25-decibel Noise Reduction Rating, the Link 2.0 is ANSI-certified, OSHA and NIOSH Compliant.
A new helmet-mounted earmuff builds on the Link 2.0 user experience.
A universal fitting clip securely attaches to the helmets and offers features like:
- Comfortable all-day wear
- Tactile buttons for easy navigation
- Optional dual battery usage
The Link 2.0 is available in stores and online at ISOTunes.com for $119.99.