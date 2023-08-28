ISOtunes intros helmet mount for the Link 2.0

ISOtunes new Link 2.0 is a Bluetooth earmuff designed for professionals who want to listen to music or take calls while working in loud environments.

Features of the earmuff include:

Boom mic attachment for crystal clear calls in loud environments

Raised buttons for easy navigation

Vented headband with comfort foam insert

Memory foam ear cushions

Bluetooth 5.0

Battery life up to 50 hours

SafeMax Technology limits volume to 85 decibels and with a 25-decibel Noise Reduction Rating, the Link 2.0 is ANSI-certified, OSHA and NIOSH Compliant.

A new helmet-mounted earmuff builds on the Link 2.0 user experience.

A universal fitting clip securely attaches to the helmets and offers features like:

Comfortable all-day wear

Tactile buttons for easy navigation

Optional dual battery usage

The Link 2.0 is available in stores and online at ISOTunes.com for $119.99.