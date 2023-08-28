Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ISOtunes intros helmet mount for the Link 2.0

August 28, 2023 -  By
The Link 2.0 Helmet Mount blocks 21 dB of noise and is IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. (Photo: ISOtunes)

ISOtunes new Link 2.0 is a Bluetooth earmuff designed for professionals who want to listen to music or take calls while working in loud environments.

Features of the earmuff include:

  • Boom mic attachment for crystal clear calls in loud environments
  • Raised buttons for easy navigation
  • Vented headband with comfort foam insert
  • Memory foam ear cushions
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Battery life up to 50 hours

SafeMax Technology limits volume to 85 decibels and with a 25-decibel Noise Reduction Rating, the Link 2.0 is ANSI-certified, OSHA and NIOSH Compliant.

A new helmet-mounted earmuff builds on the Link 2.0 user experience.

A universal fitting clip securely attaches to the helmets and offers features like:

  • Comfortable all-day wear
  • Tactile buttons for easy navigation
  • Optional dual battery usage

The Link 2.0 is available in stores and online at ISOTunes.com for $119.99.

