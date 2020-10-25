Isuzu: 6.6L N-Series Gas

The new 6.6-liter V8 gasoline powertrain has been engineered to exceed future emission standards while generating more power and torque than previous gas engines. The new 6.6 gas engine has a cast-iron block specifically designed for heavy-duty use with channels incorporated for jet-spray piston cooling to help the engine run cooler and more efficiently. Additionally, an aluminum head design incorporates direct injection, variable valve timing, and an air intake humidity sensor that manages the 6.6-liter displacement. It also provides an impressive 350 horsepower and 425-lb.-ft. of torque; the broader torque band gives the driver plenty of power and great responsiveness even with full loads. All of this generated at under 4500 rpms and with an impressive, quiet operation.

