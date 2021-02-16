Isuzu adds new 2022 F-Series class 6 and 7 options

The Cummins B6.7 diesel engine will now be featured on Isuzu Commercial Truck of America’s new 2022 Isuzu F-Series trucks for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The company said this is the first product to come to market globally from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) between Isuzu Motors Limited and Cummins that was formed in 2019.

“The addition of the Cummins B6.7 diesel engine is one of many exciting developments for the Isuzu F-Series truck,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “Moving forward, we believe the Cummins B6.7 will create broader appeal and will open up new sales opportunities for our dealer network.”

The 2022 F-Series will be available in two models: the Class 6 FTR (25,950 – GVWR) and the Class 7 FVR (33,000 – GVWR). Additionally, the lineup will include a derated Class 6 FVR. A total of eight wheelbases will be available for the FTR and FVR models. The low cab forward’s larger cab to axle space provides the Isuzu F-Series with more cargo capacity.

Isuzu said the FTR and FVR will offer maneuverability, visibility, and comfort. Other features include the 50-degree inner wheel cut that gives the Isuzu F-Series turning diameters between 43.7 feet (152-inch WB) and 65 feet (248-inch WB). The new interior design has dual-tone trim and seating.

“The advanced, more powerful Cummins B6.7 powertrain will create new opportunities for our U.S. and Canadian dealers at a very opportune time,” Skinner said. “With our recent addition of Class 5 gas-powered N-Series models and now the Cummins-powered Isuzu F-Series, our product lineup has never been as broad for the growing medium-duty market.”

The Cummins B6.7 is mated to an automatic six-speed Allison RDS Transmission (2500 Series) with 260-hp and 660 lb.-ft. of torque.

“The Cummins B6.7 has a legacy that goes back almost 40 years, so we’re excited to see it in the Isuzu F-Series,” said Rob Neitzke, executive director of Cummins On-Highway OEM Business. “It gives Class 6 and 7 truck buyers in the U.S. and Canadian markets new ways to experience the B6.7, with configurations that don’t exist today.”