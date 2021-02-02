It’s LM150 time! Submit your entry form by April 1

Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Landscape Management is accepting submissions for the 2021 LM150 list. Entries are due by April 1.

LM150 graphic (Graphic: LM Staff)

Companies with $10 million or more in annual revenue are encouraged to complete the form.

The LM150 is the list of the largest landscape companies, ranked by annual revenue. LM has published the list annually since 2009. It includes breakouts for customer mix, service mix, regions and companies with double-digit growth.

The 2021 list will appear in the June issue of LM. Companies may submit their details through the online form.

Questions? Contact LM Special Projects Editor Marisa Palmieri at 440-537-4308 or mpalmieri@northcoastmedia.net.

