Now accepting applications for our LM 150, apply today to make the list

Landscape Management now accepts submissions for our 2023 LM150 list.

Companies with $10 million or more in annual revenue are encouraged to complete the form.

The LM150 is the list of the largest landscape companies, ranked by annual revenue. LM has published the list annually since 2009. It includes breakouts for customer mix, service mix, regions and companies with double-digit growth.

Companies may submit their details through the online form.

The 2023 LM150 list, sponsored by Aspire Software and Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply, will appear in the June issue of LM.

Questions? Contact LM Special Projects Editor Marisa Palmieri at 440-537-4308 or mpalmieri@northcoastmedia.net.