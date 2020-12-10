Jacto PJB: Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers
The 4-gallon Jacto PJB-16 or the 5-gallon Jacto PJB-20 combine technology with ease of use, in a comfortable lightweight design. Perfect for day-to-day use by everyone from the busy farmer or rancher to the landscaper and market gardener. Depending on flow rates and pressures, typical battery run times per charge average about 8 hours and go as high as 12 hours.
Features:
- Rheostat pressure adjustment.
- Herbicide applications and many other uses
- Standard with adjustable cone nozzle.
- High-density Polyethylene tank.
- Soft-padded – quick adjustment shoulder straps.
- Constant pressure, regardless of the level of the battery.
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 3-Year Warranty.
Find out why we have the best-selling backpack sprayer in the world.