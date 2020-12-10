Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Jacto PJB: Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers

December 10, 2020 -  By
Photo: Jacto

The 4-gallon Jacto PJB-16 or the 5-gallon Jacto PJB-20 combine technology with ease of use, in a comfortable lightweight design. Perfect for day-to-day use by everyone from the busy farmer or rancher to the landscaper and market gardener. Depending on flow rates and pressures, typical battery run times per charge average about 8 hours and go as high as 12 hours.

Features:

  • Rheostat pressure adjustment.
  • Herbicide applications and many other uses
  • Standard with adjustable cone nozzle.
  • High-density Polyethylene tank.
  • Soft-padded – quick adjustment shoulder straps.
  • Constant pressure, regardless of the level of the battery.
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • 3-Year Warranty.

Find out why we have the best-selling backpack sprayer in the world.

Learn more.

