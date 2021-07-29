Jain to host webinar on California water situation

Jain Irrigation will host a webinar on Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. PT about California’s current water situation.

Mark Arax will explore the current water status in California and possible changes needed.

Arax is one of the foremost authorities on California’s water. Two of his most recognized works about water are “The King Of California: J.G. Boswell and the Making of A Secret American Empire,” and most recently “The Dreamt Land.” Arax’s strength in telling the story of California water comes from deep and unbiased reporting. He sees the situation for what it is and this helps him find solutions.

“The Dreamt Land” weaves reportage, history, and memoir to confront the “Golden State” myth in riveting fashion. Jain will be giving away free copies of his books for the best questions during the webinar.

Those interested may register here.