Janet Moyer Landscaping wins CLCA Trophy Award

Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML), a full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, received the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) Trophy Award for small residential installations, awarded at its annual meeting held virtually in mid-November.

Located in the Mission district of San Francisco, the winning garden was designed by Joe Couture, for clients wanting a new look in the rear of their two-unit Victorian home. The design maximizes the space by using diagonal lines in the fencing and the patio area to expand the visual feel of the space. In addition, by working together to select complementary plants, containers and furniture, the designer and homeowners were able to create a warm, welcoming and fun environment.

Couture and the rest of the design team at JML said they are very excited to receive recognition from this prestigious yearly competition, adding to awards received in prior years.