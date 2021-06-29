JB Poindexter launches EAVX for commercial electric vehicle bodies

Commercial truck body producer JB Poindexter & Co. is launching EAVX to produce bodies for electric and alternative fuel work vehicles.

“The electric and alternative power vehicle market is expanding rapidly. Coupled with immense pressure and mounting regulatory mandates for commercial vehicle and fleet compliance, we will provide support to both our customers and the electric and alternative fuel industry through this strategic new business offering,” said JBPCO Chairman and CEO John Poindexter.

Mark Hope will run EAVX as chief operating officer and general manager. Hope was previously a vice president at Morgan Olson where his team developed an electric step-van prototype unveiled at the NTEA Work Truck Show in 2020.

Hope’s team will develop and identify technologies for electric and autonomous vehicles to integrate into JBPCO’s truck and body products.

By partnering with electric and autonomous technology companies and chassis producers, EAVX hopes to develop services and capabilities for fleets of all sizes, Hope said. “Whether they’re an existing JBPCO customer or a new customer looking to modernize its fleet, we want our customers to know they have a trusted, experienced partner they can rely on to help them navigate this ever-evolving EV/AV landscape.”