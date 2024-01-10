Jeffrey Scott Executive Retreat focuses in on accountability at your business

Jeffrey Scott wrapped up his 2024 Executive Retreat, in New Orleans, La., Jan. 4-5. The client-exclusive event is held to help pump up his clients and start the year strong. “Accountability” was the theme of this year’s event.

Contractors from across the U.S. and Canada joined the retreat, which kicked off with Scott speaking on “Creating an accountable organization: Implementing 5 powerful types of accountability.” On day two, attendees dove into an intensive learning conference of five speakers.

Jerry Schill, president and CEO of Schill Grounds Management, served as keynote speaker. Schill spoke on running a business using key performance indicators. He shared exactly how he holds his 25 branches accountable using his simple system. Schill Grounds Management ranked No. 27 on the 2023 LM150 list of the top revenue-generating firms in the green industry.

Mitch Katz, director of operations at Jeffrey Scott Consulting, gave the annual ranking of their Leader’s Edge peer groups, in terms of average growth, revenue and profitability. He dispelled the myth that fast growth and high revenue equate with low profit and urged everyone to drop self-doubt and get after it in 2024.

Two of Scott’s clients spoke to attendees in the afternoon. Chris DiStefano, president of di Stefano Landscaping, presented on achieving very high net profits using profit per hour as his key indicator. He shared personal stories about high-performance sports and how it all ties into running top-performing teams. Ted Lucia, president of Lucia Landscaping shared more on his internal branding and culture campaign of “One team, One solution” that he uses to drive his core values and team accountability.