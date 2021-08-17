Jeffrey Scott talks supply chain with LandscapeHub CEO and founder

In the latest podcast, The Ultimate Landscape CEO, LandscapeHub B2B online marketplace founder and CEO Lisa Fiora sits down with LM columnist Jeffrey Scott to talk about the grower supply chain and where the supply chain is headed for the B2B consumer.

Fiore is a fourth-generation nursery professional. She was previously President of Fiore Landscape and Nursery Supply (FLNS), a century-old nursery company. During her sixteen-year tenure, she was responsible for identifying new business opportunities and in leading the company forward during the recession. FNLS significantly grew in revenue and expanded to multiple locations under her leadership. She founded LandscapeHub in 2017.

Tune in to the latest episode of The Ultimate Landscape CEO here.