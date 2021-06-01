Jeffrey Scott to host Summer Growth Summit

Jeffrey Scott Consulting is partnering with LanDesign in St. Louis, Mo., to put on the Summer Growth Summit, a two-day learning experience that includes a full-day conference and a two-facility tour at LanDesign.

It will take place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.

Jeffrey Scott has invited the top green-industry leaders to share their experiences and unique strategies for smart, profitable, nimble growth. Attendees will hear how they plan for continued growth in the coming decade.

Attendees will visit LanDesign in St. Louis, Mo., and see its two facilities, and hear from seven owners, executives and managers how they operate from multiple sites and are able to manage steady and fast growth in commercial and residential, growing from $17 million to $30 million.

Program outline:

Aug. 30: Exclusive client pre-event.

Aug. 31: Summer Growth Summit kicks off at the hotel. Five top Industry leaders will share their experiences, strategies and secrets they have learned. This will be interactive with speakers and peers. It includes networking breakfast, lunch and evening reception.

Sept. 1: Seven LanDesign executives speak about their areas of operation. Then tour two of LanDesign operations with further presentations. Includes networking breakfast and lunch boxes.

According to Jeffrey Scott, the event will help attendees with:

Nurturing an ‘entrepreneurial culture,’ creating a platform for managing and inspiring future growth of people, systems and divisions;

Developing a branch system, economically and efficiently;

Increasing profitability through efficiency;

Optimizing the use of your time as a leader;

Building leadership teams to prepare for succession (planned or

Maximizing the enterprise value of a business;

Growing your organization stepwise from under $5 million to $10 million to $15 million to $20-plus million;

Employing a growth mindset to overcome future challenges;

Expanding a community network by giving back;

Guest speakers include:

Jeffrey Scott, MBA, the inventor of Green Light Selling (a profit-driven sales approach), and founder of the Destination Company culture program, both of which have been adopted by hundreds of landscape firms across the continent.



Kurt Bland will share his experiences in business growth and succession (planned and unplanned) and what successful high-value companies have in common.

Todd Pugh will share his approach to an entrepreneurial culture, building out branches and using efficiency to drive profitability.

George Tucker will share his strategy for scaling a diverse multidivision multifacility business for building enterprise value and real estate wealth through expansion and acquisition and bringing on nonlandscape executives to run the business for him.