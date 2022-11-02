Jeffrey Scott to host virtual financial masterclass in January

LM columnist Jeffrey Scott will host a two-day Virtual Financial Masterclass for the landscape industry on Jan. 5-6.

This comprehensive virtual masterclass will show attendees:

To benchmark company numbers against the industry Improve the performance of divisions, division managers and salespeople using divisional performance metrics and accountability systems. Price labor more profitably, with correct labor mark ups. Achieve 20 percent or greater net profit in your business using proven strategies. 25 percent is the new 20 percent, so you will learn how to up your game in this heated economy. Make better financial decisions with better reports; by setting up a chart of accounts and managing books correctly, for better divisional and company-wide reporting. Learn which key mistakes to avoid and learn how to share financial info and better educate your team. Create skin in the game with your team members by successfully implementing incentives and open book management. Avoid all the classic mistakes.

For more information, a detailed agenda and registration visit: https://jeffreyscott.biz/fmc/.