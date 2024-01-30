Jeffrey Scott to host virtual sales symposium on February 27

Jeffrey Scott is hosting a virtual sales symposium on February 27. The event will share tips to help attendees navigate challenges ahead, including lead quality, undertrained salespeople, complacency, poor sales mgmt and broken sales processes to help achieve abundant sales in 2024.

Attendees will learn how to:

Improve your lead qualifying process.

Ensure higher profitability at the point of sale.

Add services to expand lead flow.

Grow referrals with a five-step process.

Grow revenue by confidently hiring better salespeople.

Use a Design Center to supercharge sales.

Manage Account Managers with appropriate KPIs and Expectations.

Decide when to train up vs hire a new salesperson.

Hire competent sales managers.

Keep incentives and commissions simple.

Track the right KPI’s.

Motivate your sales team to crush it in 2024.

Event speakers

Jeffrey Scott, MBA, will open with how profitability is impacted by how you screen and choose your jobs, and give you tools to raise profit margins.

Kevin Werbrich, owner of Werbrich’s in Miamitown, Ohio, will share how he brought pools in house to save his season after the phone stopped ringing and how he built his sales team.

in will share how he brought pools in house to save his season after the phone stopped ringing and how he built his sales team. Todd Hardy, director of sales, Schill Grounds Management , will share how they get measured and bonused, what their capacity is and how they get managed.

, will share how they get measured and bonused, what their capacity is and how they get managed. Sam Bauman, Earthscape , located in Ontario, Canada. Bauman will share a cautionary tale of hiring the wrong sales manager and also share insights into their unique sales model.

, located in Ontario, Canada. Bauman will share a cautionary tale of hiring the wrong sales manager and also share insights into their unique sales model. Special Guest, Justin Queen, Sales Engine, will explain the “value gap” and why you lose business during the bidding process. He will also share the top 3 sales-process mistakes he saw companies make in 2023.

Who should enroll?

Sales Managers, salespeople, account managers, owners, managers and staff involved in estimating, customer service or admin support, to gain a better understanding of the larger sales picture.

To learn more about the event visit here.