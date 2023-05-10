Jeffrey Scott to open his playbook for attendees of the 2023 Equip Expo

Landscape Management Columnist Jeffrey Scott continues his love for teaching others with two classes during the 2023 Equip Exposition, held annually in Louisville, Ky., in October. One walks attendees through mapping out a successful business plan and the other highlights the importance of open book management and key performance indicators (KPIs).

The first class, “Open Book Management and Using KPIs,” takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how employee buy-in helps companies reach goals. This includes transparent bookkeeping and a focus on KPIs to take a company from good to fantastic.

The second class is “The Ultimate Succession Plan: Setting Up Your Business to Run Itself.” It takes place Thursday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It will teach attendees how to improve their company’s profits, manage numbers and empower a team or employees so a business owner could take more than a few weeks off every December.

“People show up wanting to learn,” Scott says. “They’re hungry and motivated. That’s the perfect audience to talk to. You want to talk to somebody and share your experience with people who are hungry to learn, grow and implement. It’s the perfect recipe. I love doing that.”

Class is in session

When it comes to Wednesday’s lesson, Scott says learning about KPIs is a “must-do.” He explains KPIs will steer the company’s profitability and growth to the end goal set by the business owners. He considers the open book management aspect of the class an exciting opportunity. This combination of educating team members on the finances of the business and company KPIs helps push the company forward.

“I’m going to share best practices that I have developed and seen work over the years,” Scott says. “This comes from years of coaching and consulting over 300 companies in the landscape industry.”

Setting up a succession plan is about the decisions and paths one can take with a business, Scott says. Building a plan for making tough decisions will simplify this complicated work. As a result, owners can take a step back and enjoy life more.

Scott has created seven points for this plan, which he calls “retiring in place.” It all starts with both a vision and a cultural foundation set for the business. After the company completes this, the company can build its leadership team. From there, Scott adds the company needs to take further, steps such as setting up internal accountability and creating a long-term road map.

“I understand their challenges,” Scott adds.

He brings decades of experience as an investor, consultant, entrepreneur and owner of two 7- and 8-figure businesses to Equip Expo. His passion for the green industry comes from positively impacting people. He sees these classes as an opportunity to continue this drive, especially when he hears from industry members he’s helped.

“It’s what gets me out of bed every single morning,” Scott says. “It’s really the drive behind what we do here. When we’re all done with that talk, there are going to be a lot of people and they will have questions. The other half will just want to say thank you for helping, for giving them a roadmap.”

Register now

Attendees must preregister to attend LM’s educational sessions. To register for Equip Expo and classes, visit EquipExposition.com. Use the promo code “VIPLMNC” for a 50 percent discount on early bird Equip registration.