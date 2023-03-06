Jeffrey Scott’s 2023 Summer Growth Summit to head to Mariani Landscape

Jeffrey Scott Consulting will host its 2023 Summer Growth Summit at Mariani Landscape of Chicago, Aug. 23-24.

The two-day event offers guests a behind-the-scenes tour of Mariani Landscape, which was No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list and made major moves in 2022 with the addition of seven family-owned landscape companies.

Highlights of the Summer Growth Summit:

Learn from 15-20 Mariani managers and leaders how they operate and grow their diversified company;

Enjoy a networking evening reception after the tour;

Jeffrey Scott and Mariani’s leadership team will take the stage. Attendees will hear from Mariani executives on how they operate their leadership teams, how they steer the company financially and how they organize for growth;

A panel discussion with top landscape firms will also share how they plan to “finish the year strong;” and

Other surprises.

Jeffrey Scott will wrap up the Summit with insights on how to focus, organize and implement everything attendees learned.

The Summer Growth Summit will take place Aug. 23-24. Click here to register today. (Super early bird pricing ends April 18)