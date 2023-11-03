Jeffrey Scott’s financial master class returns

Jeffrey Scott will hold his virtual Financial Master Class from Jan. 10-11. This class will help attendees learn the financial tools to maintain and improve the performance of their green industry business.

Register and learn more at https://jeffreyscott.biz/fmc/

The master class will run four hours each day, with interactive breakout sessions so attendees can share and learn from other business owners in the industry.

New for this year, Scott will focus on these five aspects: