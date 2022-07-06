Jeffrey Scott’s new free webinar series takes on how to navigate the uncertain economy
Landscape business consultant and Landscape Management columnist Jeffrey Scott introduces a new free quarterly webinar series on trending topics impacting individual operations and the industry.
The first webinar will take place at 1 p.m. EST on July 12 and cover how to “Navigate an Uncertain Economy.” The talk will stretch for 45 minutes and precede a 15-minute Q & A session and 30 minutes of networking in breakout rooms.
The discussion will delve into topics including:
- Protect and use cash-flow optimally
- Present positive leadership in spite of pessimistic news.
- Maintain and improve margins through all the economic changes.
- Keep a full pipeline.
- Maintain proper staffing with ideal attitudes.
- Build a client-centric culture.
- Stay one step ahead of it all.