Jeffrey Scott’s Summer Growth Summit attendees share takeaways from Mariani tour

430 members of the green industry received a behind-the-scenes tour of Mariani Landscape, located in Lake Bluff, Ill., and No. 11 on the 2023 LM150 list, during Jeffrey Scott’s Summer Growth Summit. A handful of those attendees share what they found most impressive during their trip and what successful strategies they may be able to incorporate at their own business moving forward.

