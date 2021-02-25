JMF Landscaping acquires Yards of Pleasure

JMF Landscaping of Weymouth, Mass., has acquired Yards of Pleasure in Holbrook, Mass., a family-owned and operated landscape company, garden center and nursery of more than 50 years.

The Yards of Pleasure garden center is a distributor of garden center supplies to landscaping and hardscaping contractors, as well as home garden enthusiasts.

With this acquisition, JMF Landscaping said the company was able to expand upon both landscape services and garden center operations. For the contractor, a variety of mulch, stone, loam and stone dust is available for pickup and delivery. The garden center also carries an array of hand tools, grass seed, fertilizer, soils, birding products, statuary, pots and a wide variety of decorative lawn ornaments.

“We are excited and looking forward to working with the people and businesses throughout the community of Holbrook,” said JMF Landscaping, Garden Center & Nursery owner Justin Ferrante. “Our new location presents a great opportunity for accelerating natural synergies between our landscaping and garden center divisions. We look forward to playing an active role in the community and look forward to creating positive customer experiences one interaction at a time.”

JMF Landscaping is a family-run business that began as a small landscaping service company in 1998. JMF said its team prides itself on being professional, knowledgeable and helpful.