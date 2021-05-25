Jobber integrates with Google Local Service Ads

Jobber added an integration with Google’s Local Services Ads that will allow small home service businesses to offer instant booking options to customers in their area.

Homeowners searching for services in their area will be able to see pricing and availability of local home service professionals and instantly book new work at any time, day or night.

The integration between Google and Jobber helps address a major pain point for home service providers, reducing the time and effort to book interested customers, and for homeowners, identifying trustworthy, local providers in the area.

“A lot of small business owners are on the road most of the day and can’t respond to new leads quickly, resulting in lost revenue and a bad experience for customers,” said Sam Pillar, co-founder and CEO of Jobber. “By integrating with Google’s Local Services Ads, Jobber users won’t have to worry about bottlenecking the booking process and missing out on high-quality leads. Instead, new jobs can be automatically booked right into their calendars. The integration also makes the booking process easier and more modern for homeowners, so they can book services with confidence.”

By integrating with Google’s Local Services Ads, Jobber customers can better attract new local customers searching for services in their area. Service providers only pay if a customer books a job through the ad. Homeowners benefit from knowing the service provider has been vetted by Google and is deemed trustworthy.

“As people continue to spend more time at home, we’re making it easier to book services directly with home service professionals discovered through Google Search,” said Jon Diorio, director of product management, Local Service Ads. “This booking feature offers extraordinary value for both consumers and contractors and we’re excited to partner with Jobber to make it easier for homeowners to find local home service providers and book them with a tap or click.”

Booking through Google’s Local Services Ads is available to select industries in the U.S.