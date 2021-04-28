Jobber report shows high growth in home service category

Jobber, a provider of home service management software, released its Home Service Economic Report: Q1 2021 Edition, which showcases market trends and insights pertaining to the performance of the home service category, including the green industry, throughout 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

Consumer spending in home service started growing faster than pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020 and continues to do so into 2021, with the category reaching record revenue growth in March.

The home service category had a slow start to the year, but activity quickly accelerated throughout the quarter. According to the report, the category experienced a record-breaking 32 percent year-over-year growth in new work scheduled, an early indicator of the health of home service businesses and a sign of a great summer ahead.

“Throughout the pandemic, and now as we continue our path toward recovery, home service businesses have continued to prove their reliability and resilience,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “With consumer spending on home services outpacing pre-pandemic levels and technology adoption within the category continuing to rise, these battle-tested entrepreneurs are prepared to take advantage of what is expected to be a prosperous second quarter.”

Jobber’s Home Service Economic Reports are compiled using proprietary data aggregated from over 100,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, window washers, plumbers and more who use the platform. That data is also compared to various sources of government data. In addition to analyzing the overall home service category, the report provides insights into key segments such as cleaning, contracting, and green, as well as industry trends related to technology adoption and how it impacts a business’ ability to get work, do work, invoice and get paid.

Key findings from the Home Service Economic Report: Q1 2021 Edition include:

Home service ended Q1 as the fastest-growing category.

Median revenue peaks in March: Median revenue for the home service category experienced positive year-over-year growth throughout the quarter, hitting a record high of 31 percent.

Contracting outperforms last year’s record: The contracting segment surpassed March 2020’s record performance by growing 25 percent year over year in March 2021.

Spring arrives early for the green segment: New work scheduled in the green segment, which includes landscaping, lawn care and other outdoor services, has had consistent positive growth throughout the pandemic and into this year, with revenue following a similar pattern. February 2021 experienced an enormous growth of 37 percent that leveled the following month.

Home service embracing technology: Technology adoption continued to increase across home service business workflows. Visit-related communication grew significantly in 2020 and saw record growth in March 2021.

To download the Home Service Economic Report: Q1 2021 Edition online, click here.