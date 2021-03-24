Jobber unveils new grant program for home service entrepreneurs

Jobber revealed a new grant program: Boost by Jobber is designed to support entrepreneurs within the home services sector.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, new business owners and longtime home service entrepreneurs are invited to apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. Twenty home service businesses across 50-plus industries such as lawn care, plumbing, residential cleaning and painting will be awarded $100,000 in total.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to submit will be May 5. Finalists will be announced in July with the list of winners to be announced in August.

“Home service entrepreneurs impact their local communities and neighborhoods in meaningful ways,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “They employ millions of people while operating behind-the-scenes to keep homes, offices and other spaces safe and in good working order — yet, despite their important contributions, small businesses are largely underserved when it comes to business financing. Boost by Jobber helps address this gap by providing service business entrepreneurs with some extra working capital that may not otherwise be available through traditional banks and government grant programs.”

Boost by Jobber grants are organized into categories that reflect various stages of company growth. This includes ideas on paper, recently launched ventures and established businesses. There is also an additional category for COVID-19 support. Five winners will be selected from each of the following:

Almost-entrepreneurs (prebusiness): Those who have the drive to start and run a home service business but need funds to get started.

New business owners (0-3 years): Entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of building their team, client list and services.

Experienced business owners (3-plus years): Entrepreneurs who are ready to scale their mature business to the next growth stage.

COVID-19 support: Entrepreneurs seeking financial support or resources for their team’s well-being.

Whether a company is looking to purchase new equipment, increase marketing dollars, launch a new service, train teams or is in need of financial relief, funds from the Boost by Jobber program can make a big difference in helping small business owners be more successful.

To apply, visit here.