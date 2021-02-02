John Deere launches utility loader tiering

John Deere unveiled its Performance Tiering Strategy, which delivers a range of products at different levels of capability and user experience.

Available first on the wheel loader lineup, the Performance Tiering Strategy supports customers by providing machine solutions built for various applications and jobs to enhance profitability and efficiency.

The Performance Tiering Strategy provides three tiers of machines: G tier, P tier and X tier.

“Every job site is unique, and customers want machine solutions that can be personalized to meet their diverse needs, including performance, price and comfort,” said Jason Daly, global director, production systems, technology and marketing for John Deere. “By offering three tiers, customers can move up or down the spectrum to find the right mix of features, performance and innovation for their business and application.”

According to John Deere, the Performance tiers are defined as:

X-tier models are built with the most innovative John Deere technology and features, delivering productivity, efficiency and customer experience.

P-tier includes advanced features that deliver performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding, high-production applications.

includes advanced features that deliver performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding, high-production applications. G-tier models are practically equipped and economical, providing proven capabilities with the reliability and ruggedness expected from John Deere. These machines are ideal for customers in need of a reliable machine to complete common light- to medium-duty tasks.

The 444-724 P-tier machines reflect the performance capabilities and features that most customers expect from John Deere, such as those found on the current L-Series wheel loaders, including a redesigned cab, standard parallel lift Z-Bar loader linkage, high-lift plus option, electrohydraulic controls and dual return-to-dig settings. A productive and efficient 5-metric-ton wheel loader, the 644 X-tier features E-Drive technology, comprises a diesel-electric drivetrain and exemplifies the type of features that distinguish the X tier.

The 644 G-tier is the first model to be available in the lineup of G-tier wheel loaders. The 644 G-tier is equipped with a new cab designed to boost operator comfort and productivity. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages, including axles, tires, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis worklight selections. The 644 G-tier machines are ideal for light to medium jobs, such as stockpiling, short load-and-carry, truck and hopper loading and material handling.

All tiered machines include John Deere Connected Support and a five-year subscription to JDLink. Customers can distinguish the different levels of tiering by not only the attributes and capabilities but also by the distinct branding and design cues on the machines.

The John Deere X and P machines are now available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada, and the 644 G machine is available in Canada and other global markets. John Deer said other product categories will follow the Performance Tiering Strategy over time.