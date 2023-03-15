John Deere adds small dozers, large compact track loaders and skid-steers

John Deere intros new P-Tier small dozer models at ConExpo.

These new small dozer models offer users precise hydraulics and smooth stability. Featuring the entry-level solution EZ Grade in base models with EH controls, as well as optional slope control and 2D laser capabilities, the 450, 550, and 650 P-Tier feature intuitive operations.

All models are compatible with laser receivers. The P-Tier small dozers with EH controls arrive from the factory with EZ Grade features. Owners can upgrade the dozier to Slope Control or SmartGrade technology. The new 8-inch touchscreen cab display offers intuitive navigation of slope control and machine settings on EH machines.

The new P-Tier models offer a 14 percent larger cab than previous models and increased storage space and easier ingress/egress capabilities. Operators can now proportionally control the blade’s angle and change direction through the use of the integrated FNR switch.

John Deere straightened and lowered the hood design by 5 inches on the 650 P-Tier and 7 inches on the 450 and 550 P-Tier models to improve overall forward visibility and straight sightlines to the front of the machine. The 450 P-Tier model offers simplified maintenance and reduced system complexity while meeting emissions regulations. Lastly, the optional LED light package and rear-view camera options take visibility to the next level, enhancing visibility for a more efficient job site.

The company also adds new large-frame compact track loaders and skid-steers. The 333 P-Tier and the new 334 P-Tier skid steer loader and 335 P-Tier compact track loader models include redesigned cabs with heated/vented seats, touchscreen displays, hands-free Bluetooth technology, JDLink telematics and can be equipped with optional surround-view capabilities.

The new 334 P-Tier and 335 P-Tier offer 118 gross horsepower in addition to pressure-compensated load-sensing hydraulics.

John Deere will also launch two new mulching head attachments, the MK76 and the MH72D.