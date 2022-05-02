John Deere announces 2022 “Own It” monthly payment program

John Deere announces the 2022 “Own It” Low Monthly Payment program. The program allows customers to utilize the low monthly payment offers to get on the path to equipment ownership for a variety of compact and midsize equipment models, including the 317G Compact Track Loader, 318G skid steer loaders, 35G Compact Excavator, 310L and 310SL backhoes, and 75G and 85G mid-size excavators with specific factory-installed configurations.

“Our goal in revamping the ‘Own It’ program for 2022 is to support our customers in growing their business by enabling them to build or expand their fleet with our Low Monthly Payment program,” said Doug Laufenberg, manager, Tactical Marketing and Production Systems. “These compact and mid-size equipment offerings allow customers to pursue their business goals in a financially friendly and flexible way while tackling the jobs at hand with reliable, powerful equipment models.”

With the Low Monthly Payment program, operators can own various mid-size excavator models, including the 75G with the cab configuration and the 85G with the engcon tiltrotator. The 35G compact excavator model is also available in canopy or cab configurations within this year’s offers and can be purchased with the attachments and performance package, expanding job site and machine capability. Attachments included in the performance package include a select auger, bucket, grapple and trencher options, promoting machine versatility and efficiency.

Additional compact offerings include the 317G Compact Track Loader, the 318G skid steer loaders and the 35G Compact Excavator, available in canopy or cab configurations.

This year’s “Own It” program will run through October 31, 2022. Exclusions apply. The program will only be available at participating U.S. dealers.