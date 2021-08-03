John Deere anti-vibration technology boosts compact track loader ride comfort

John Deere is upgrading the undercarriages of its 333G CTLs.

“The antivibration undercarriage provides a solution to increase comfort, in turn, boosting operator performance,” Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “By improving the operator experience, we’re helping to maximize overall productivity and profitability on the job site.”

The machine can travel at higher speeds while retaining material on the job and flex up and down, creating a more comfortable operator experience.

The antivibration undercarriage system includes an isolated undercarriage, bogie rollers, updated grease points, hydrostatic hose protection shield and rubber isolators.

The bogie roller system’s oscillating movement promotes smoother transitions when cresting a hill, improving stability on uneven ground. Larger debris can pass between the roller and track system. The design has only four easily accessible grease points.

An angled steel shield protects hydrostatic hoses from debris, reducing downtown from potential damage.