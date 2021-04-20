John Deere becomes preferred supplier of Engcon tiltrotators

John Deere has become a preferred supplier of Engcon, a global market supplier of tiltrotators.

Tiltrotator models including the EC204 up to the EC233 will be available through John Deere construction and compact construction equipment and Hitachi excavator dealers. These tiltrotator models match with the John Deere 26G through 345G and Hitachi ZX26 through ZX345 excavator models.

“We strive to provide our customers with product and technology offerings that improve their performance on the job site. When we launched our Smart Industrial strategic direction, we committed to investing our resources in solutions that deliver increased value to our customers, such as this agreement with Engcon,” said David Thorne, senior vice president, sales and marketing, John Deere Construction and Forestry. “Our excavators are known for their multifunctioning capabilities and hydraulic control, and, with the addition of the Engcon tiltrotators, we’re providing additional solutions to help our customers increase productivity and efficiency on the job.”

The Engcon tiltrotators, when equipped, enable an excavator bucket or other attachments to rotate 360 degrees around the axis and tilt up to 45 degrees side to side. A tiltrotator-equipped excavator offers precision and versatility on challenging job sites such as site development, underground work and landscaping. Using a tiltrotator, the time required to complete tasks such as digging, contouring and backfilling is significantly reduced, according to the company. Additionally, with a tiltrotator, wear on the machine’s tracks is decreased as a result of reduced travel.

“Through this agreement, we’re building on the strengths of Engcon and John Deere to enable contractors to optimize machine efficiency and productivity on jobsites that require versatility and precision,” said Krister Blomgren, CEO, Engcon Group. “Our proven tiltrotator solution incorporates innovative features to deliver bottom line-boosting results. By offering our lineup through the John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealer networks, customers will have streamlined access to some of the industry’s top products.”

Engcon tiltrotators include the quick coupler system, EC-Oil, available for the John Deere 75G through 380G Excavators and Hitachi ZX75 through ZX380 models. EC-Oil allows operators to change attachments equipped with hydraulic and electrical connections from the machine cab.

The Engcon tiltrotator lineup will be available at John Deere and Hitachi excavator dealers in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second half of 2021.