John Deere debuts new electric excavator

John Deere unveiled a new electric excavator during the company’s keynote address at Consumer Electronics Show or CES.

“Everything we do at John Deere is focused on real purpose and real impact,” said Jahmy Hindman, chief technical officer with John Deere. “This means we’re developing technology that enables our customers to provide the food, fuel, fiber and infrastructure that our growing global population needs.”

Deere said the electric excavator, powered by a Kreisel battery, will provide contractors with lower daily operating costs, reduced jobsite noise, enhanced machine reliability and zero emissions, without sacrificing power and performance.

Last year, Deere & Company acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, a battery technology provider based in Rainbach in Mühlkreis, Austria.