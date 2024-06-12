John Deere debuts new skid steer and compact track loader models

New to its lineup of P-Tier machines, John Deere debuted five new P-Tier skid steer loader (SSL) and compact track loader (CTL) models. Entering the market, the 330 and 334 P-Tier SSLs and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier CTLs boast a one-piece cab design with premium options, enhanced technology features and an overall increase in operating power.

With the introduction of new CTLs and SSLs also comes the debut of three brand-new attachments, including the MK76 and MH72D mulching heads and the CP40G Cold Planer. Expanding offerings in grade management solutions on compact models, the 333 and 335 P-Tier machines can be equipped with John Deere SmartGrade technology.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the latest John Deere P-Tier compact machines, including the brand-new 334 and 335 P-Tier models,” said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere. “Our customers and dealers have been instrumental in driving the development of these new models and can now experience even more power, technology and innovation on the P-Tier Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers.”

New cab design and comfort enhancements

The new P-Tier models boast larger, fully redesigned operator stations. The new operator station is sealed, pressurized and isolated from the frame to help improve operator comfort and productivity. Utilizing the eight-inch premium touch-screen display interface, available on the full lineup of P-Tier models and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier. Customers can experience better insight and customization of machine settings and viewing information. When the premium display is selected, a range of standard features and benefits are included within the software. A new premium heated and ventilated seat allows user flexibility in all climates.

Aiding operators to focus on the task at hand, hands-free Bluetooth calling capabilities allow the operator to easily communicate. The pairing of Bluetooth devices is enabled on the touchscreen display and enables the answering of calls and control of streaming audio.

Onboard Grade Indicate is standard on the new touchscreen display. This feature displays the cross-slope and main-fall of the machine in either degrees or percent and allows operators to use a relative benchmark to assist in maintaining a desired grade.

The optimized joystick controllers enable more tasks to be completed with easy-to-reach and adjustable controls that offer a personalized setup. The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches and makes it easier to make adjustments while operating.

With a focus on serviceability, the new cab tilts up in one piece, giving ground-level, all-around access to the engine, drivetrain and undercarriage of the machine. A single operator or technician can raise the boom and enable the mechanical lock out from within the cab.

SmartGrade and grade control features

The 333 and 335 P-Tier Compact Track Loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon. In addition, onboard diagnostics enable an operator to easily navigate through a diagnostic and settings menu structure to look up detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the new monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue and not just a code number.

New capabilities

Two brand new technology capabilities make their debut with the rollout of these models, including Attachment Manager and Surround View. Attachment Manager, available as an upgrade on the 330, 331 and 333 P-Tier Machines and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier models, takes the guesswork out of determining optimal attachment performance parameters by enabling preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments. From displaying the key attachment parameters on the screen while running to being able to save or select performance parameters depending on the tool, this new feature helps increase operator confidence and productivity.

Surround View technology, available on all P-Tier models, stitches together views from around the machine to provide a bird’s-eye view image to the operator to assist with increasing situational awareness and giving more confidence to operators to navigate job sites. When reversing, the display will automatically switch to the rearview camera, which gives the operator a closer view of what’s behind the machine. Surround View dynamically integrates two boom-mounted cameras in addition to a rear camera onto a dedicated monitor that provides a 270-degress view of the sides and rear of the machine.

Lastly, the John Deere Operations Center will continue to be included on all large-frame CTL and SSL, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine location, codes, fuel usage and other key features more efficiently.

New attachments

As John Deere rolls out the latest P-Tier CTL and SSL options, it also debuts strategic Quick-Tatch system updates and three new attachment offerings. A full overhaul of the John Deere Quik-Tatch coupler means customers can experience less downtime when switching between attachments.

The CP40G Cold Planer, powered by Wirtgen Group milling machine and cutting technology, provides intuitive in-cab controls, including tilt float activation for pass matching across rolling terrain. This rugged model can slide horizontally from left to right, for ultra-capable control and is designed for easy pick replacement to boost uptime. Visible indicators for side plate depth, tilt angle and milling drum cut boundary ensure jobsite accuracy, while an optional pressure gauge aids in monitoring milling performance. Additionally, the optional water tank mounts within the cold planer frame to provide convenient filling and the nozzle kit effectively suppresses dust. In addition, this model is compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines.

Looking at the latest in mulching attachments, the MK76 and MH72D Mulching Heads are designed to work with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier models to take on land clearing needs in stringy, fibrous, dense and fast-growing cycles. Designed to tackle clearing applications, the optimized knife style head on the MK76 is ideal for fibrous vegetation.